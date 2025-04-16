Money
New tax regime: Can presumptive taxation make business incomes up to ₹2 crore tax-free?
Shipra Singh 6 min read 16 Apr 2025, 07:10 PM IST
Summary
- Small businesses and professionals with turnovers up to ₹2 crore and ₹24 lakh see an opportunity to pay zero tax through the presumptive taxation option under the new regime.
NEW DELHI : Under the new tax regime, incomes up to ₹12 lakh will incur zero income tax starting the current fiscal year. Small businesses and professionals with turnovers up to ₹2 crore and ₹24 lakh, respectively, see this as an opportunity to pay zero tax. This can be achieved by opting for presumptive taxation, wherein the tax laws allow businesses or professionals to offer minimal permissible income to tax.
