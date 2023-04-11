Why tax arbitrage argument is not valid for the change in debt fund taxation

The earlier tax regime took cognizance of this fact by providing for both short-term capital gains (STCG) and LTCG for such funds. Of course, STCG taxation still exists for debt funds, but only in name: it is the same as the taxation of interest income from FDs. The tax department is effectively saying that gains earned through debt funds consists of only accrued interest. This is, at best, only partly true for certain categories of debt funds , such as liquid funds that focus on generating accrual interest income for their investors. Because the duration of their portfolio is very low, the impact of market interest rates on such funds is also low. However, this is not a given.

