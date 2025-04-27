New Tax Regime: Why opting for it is more beneficial for salaried taxpayers? Check details

Filing ITR 2024-25: The highest tax rate of 30 percent kicks in when annual income is more than 15 lakh in the new tax regime. Additionally, tax payers are entitled to claim a higher standard deduction as well.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published27 Apr 2025, 12:16 PM IST
New Tax Regime offers concessional rate rates than what are charged in the old tax regime.
New Tax Regime offers concessional rate rates than what are charged in the old tax regime.

There are numerous advantages to opt for the new tax regime over old tax regime. One of the key reasons is the tax rates, which are lower in comparison to the old tax regime. Highest tax rate under the new tax regime is 30 percent for those who earn above 15 lakh (for FY 2024-25). For those who earn between 12 to 15 lakh, tax rate is 20 percent, whereas those earning between 10 to 12 lakh, tax rate is 15 percent.

While announcing these changes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024 said that the salaried employee will stand to save up to 17,500 in income tax under the new regime. In contrast, under the old regime – 30 percent tax rate kicks in when the income crosses 10 lakh in a year.

Around 73 percent of taxpayers have already opted for the new tax regime while CBDT chairman recently said that there are expectations that 90 percent taxpayers will opt for the new tax regime from the next year.

Standard Deduction

Standard deduction for the salaried employees was raised from 50,000 to 75,000 last year, whereas the deduction allowed under old tax regime is still 50,000.

Deductions allowed under the new tax regime

Although most common deductions are not permitted in the new tax regime, there are a few that are still given. 

I. Deduction of expenditure by employers towards NPS under section 80CCD(2): It was increased to 14 per cent of the employee’s salary in 2024 from from 10 per cent earlier.

II. Deduction under section 80CCH for contributions made to the Agniveer corpus fund.

III. Deduction under section 80JJAA: This is meant for the employers enabling eligible businesses to claim a 30 per cent deduction on additional employee recruitment costs for three consecutive assessment years.

Also Read | Income Tax: You can e-pay your dues with ease —a step-by-step guide

Other key deductions

It is noteworthy to mention here that other key deductions such as those given under sections 80C, 80D, 80DD and 80G are not permitted under the new tax regime. Meanwhile, those who have opted to file their tax return under the old tax regime are entitled to claim them .

Income Tax Calculator

If you have a few investments in tax saving instruments and unsure as to which regime will turn out to be more beneficial – old or new – you can use income tax calculator where you can enter all the details with regards to income and investments to arrive at the tax computation. If tax calculated under the old tax regime is higher, you can opt for it. Else you can go for new tax regime.

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceNew Tax Regime: Why opting for it is more beneficial for salaried taxpayers? Check details
MoreLess
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.