New tax relief on conversion of physical gold to e-gold that you should know
- In budget 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that there will be no capital gain tax on conversion of physical gold to Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) or e-gold and vice versa
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that there would be no capital gain tax levied if physical gold is converted to Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) or e-gold and vice versa. The finance minister said that the move would promote gold investors to move towards electronic equivalence of gold. The finance minister made the announcement while presenting the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday while delivering the budget speech in the parliament.
