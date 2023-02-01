New tax relief on conversion of physical gold to e-gold that you should know

Explaining with an example, Balwant Jain said, "In 2008, physical gold was priced around ₹9,000 per 10 gm whereas today physical gold is priced around ₹58,000 per 10 gm. If someone had bought physical gold in 2008 and today he or she goes for conversion of is gold that it bought in 2008, no capital gain will be levied. However, at the time of profit booking, one's capital gain will be decided on the cost price of one's gold i.e. ₹9,000 per 10 gm not ₹58,000 per 10 gm."