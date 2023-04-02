First thing to do in FY24: Escaping the TDS clutches3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:31 PM IST
TDS usually constitutes a lion’s share of about 47% of the gross direct tax collections
A press release issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on 11 March stated that India’s gross direct tax collection for FY23, as of 10 March, stood at ₹16.68 trillion, indicating a substantial increase of 22.58%, vis-à-vis the previous fiscal. A major chunk of this tax collection is via tax deducted at source (TDS).