First thing to do in FY24: Escaping the TDS clutches

To avoid this undue hardship, the first thing which individuals should do is to submit their self-declarations, in prescribed forms 15G or 15H, on the commencement of FY24. These forms, which the recipients of interest income may submit to their respective interest income payers, either electronically or even manually, submit that in the absence of any income tax liability on their respective incomes, as their total income is either below the basic exemption limit (which for FY24 and onwards is ₹3 lakh in the new regime), or is up to the threshold rebate limit of ₹7 lakh, under Section 87A of the Act, in the new regime, there is no requirement of deduction of TDS on their interest income.