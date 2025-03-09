New TDS, TCS rules 2025: Key changes impacting income taxpayers starting April 1. All you need to know

The new income tax bill has changed the TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) rules several times. These changes were announced in Budget 2025 and will be effective from April 1, 2025. The bill has proposed increasing the threshold limit of tax for various provisions. TDS is applicable to various payments based on specified thresholds and rates. These reforms aim to ease tax compliance for taxpayers and traders, eliminating unnecessary complexities.
One of the key changes is the increase in TCS on foreign remittances under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), which has risen from 20% to 22% for amounts over ₹7 lakh per year. This will impact overseas education, travel, and investments. "Cryptocurrency/NFT transactions are now subject to 1% TDS under Section 194S, which aligns with India's virtual digital asset (VDA) regime. Freelancers and gig workers have higher limits, with 5% TDS (Section 194J) on sums over ₹50,000 (down from ₹1 lakh). Online marketplaces such as Flipkart must deduct 1% TCS on every seller transaction, including low-value sales, boosting compliance costs. Joint property purchasers also need to furnish PAN information of all joint owners to steer clear of a flat 20% TDS on registrations,” said Abbhinav R Jain, Co-founder & Chief Financial Officer of AdCounty Media.
According to Abbhinav R Jain, Co-founder & Chief Financial Officer of AdCounty Media, these new rules will strain cash flow and raise reporting burdens. For instance, a family paying ₹15 lakh for foreign education or travel will now pay ₹33,000 in TCS, compared to ₹30,000 previously. Cryptocurrency investors purchasing ₹2 lakh worth of Bitcoin will see ₹2,000 deducted as TDS, reducing liquidity. Freelancers earning ₹6 lakh annually will have ₹30,000 deducted upfront, up from ₹25,000 before, requiring budget adjustments. Small online sellers, even those making ₹500 in sales, will face a loss of working capital due to the expanded 1% TCS. Joint homebuyers risk double deductions if all PANs are not linked.
These changes will take effect from April 1, 2025, for AY 2025-26 onwards, once the Finance Act 2025 is passed.
