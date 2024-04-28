New upgradable ATMs to be introduced soon; details here
Hitachi Payment Services has launched upgradable ATMs which will enable banks to safeguard their investment and expand their services to include cash deposit facility at a later stage based on their business needs and local market conditions.
Hitachi Payment Services has announced the launch of an upgradable ATM machine in India. These ATMs can be upgraded to a Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) at any time. Manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, these ATMs offer flexibility and efficiency to banks. Hitachi Payment Services claims that this is the first upgradable ATM in India.