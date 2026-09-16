New UPI charges: what changes for your QR payments, SIPs and mutual fund investments

From 15 October, some transactions on the unified payments interface (UPI) will attract a merchant discount rate (MDR)–a fee a merchant pays to the payments ecosystem for processing a digital payment.
An MDR of 0.4% will apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000, capped at ₹300. But you will not be charged any extra fee for using UPI. If your bill at a supermarket comes to ₹3,000, you scan the QR code and pay ₹3,000 as usual. The merchant, however, will pay an MDR of ₹12, or 0.4%, to its bank.