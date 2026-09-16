New UPI charges: what changes for your QR payments, SIPs and mutual fund investments

Vashistha Iyer, executive director at Capitalmind Mutual Fund, explained that AMCs can absorb transaction costs of up to 2 bps on their books, but beyond that, the AMC has to charge it to the scheme. “It will depend on how an AMC chooses to account for the additional cost. It could absorb the MDR by reducing its management fee while keeping the scheme's BER unchanged, or factor the additional cost into BER.”