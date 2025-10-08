New UPI rule: Users will soon be able to see all autopay mandates on any app

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out an enhanced framework to allow users to view all active UPI mandates in any app of their choice.

Users will also have an option to port mandates from one UPI app to another.

It will also enable merchants to port and execute UPI autopay mandates through their preferred Payee PSP as they consider fit. The latest NPCI circular dated 7 October says that members live on UPI autopay feature to enable the revised framework by 31 December 2025.

What does the new directive mean to users? Once this becomes effective, users will be able to see which regular payments are being made via UPI on any app. For instance, if one active payment exists on Google Pay and another on PhonePe, then the user will be able to see both these mandates on any app of their choice. This will help them plan and streamline financial planning.

What will it be in force? NPCI circular tells its members (payment service providers and UPI apps) to enable this new framework by 31 Dec 2025.

What did the NPCI tell the payer PSP banks/UPI apps? NPCI directed them to ensure complete lifecycle management, including viewing and porting of users' UPI autopay mandates on the respective app only under the 'manage bank accounts' or the dedicated UPI autopay section.

Additionally, NPCI said that the port mandate will be strictly user-driven only from the mandate details page fetched with 'View mandate'. There will be no inducements, including cashback, incentives, in-app notifications, banners, nudges, or alerts, employed to solicit mandate portability. And the apps will not utilise mandatory details for any other purpose.

Meanwhile, NPCI, through another circular which announced additional authentication methods in UPI. These include face authentication for PIN set/reset and on-device biometric authentication for UPI transactions. This on-device biometric authentication will be available for transactions upto ₹5,000. This limit would be reviewed in due course, reads the circular.