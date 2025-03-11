New vs old income tax regime: ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore salary — What’s your actual take-home pay?

How much of your high-paying salary do you take home? A comparison of India’s new and old income tax regimes, focusing on earnings between ₹1 crore and ₹10 crore, highlights the significant differences in tax burden and net income. The data reveals a clear trend: the new regime typically offers a higher take-home pay. The comparison between the new and old regimes for different salary levels shows variations in tax liability and in-hand income.
“Under the new regime, for a salary of ₹1 crore, the total tax payable is ₹38,424,750, resulting in an in-hand salary of ₹61,575,250. In contrast, under the Old Regime, the tax payable is ₹42,455,478, leaving an in-hand salary of ₹57,544,522,” said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win.
“For a salary of ₹5 crore, the tax under the New Regime is ₹18,924,750, while it is slightly higher at ₹19,236,750 under the Old Regime. The in-hand salary remains ₹31,075,250 under the New Regime and ₹30,763,250 under the Old Regime,” said Abhishek Soni.
“At a salary of ₹1 crore, the average tax rate is 29.26% in the New Regime, compared to 32% in the Old Regime. As the salary increases, the average tax rate in both regimes also increases, reaching 38.42% in the New Regime and 42.46% in the Old Regime for ₹10 crore income,” the CEO of Tax2win added.
The percentage of in-hand income is higher in the new regime at all levels. “For instance, at ₹1 crore salary, the in-hand percentage is 70.74% under the New Regime, compared to 67.99% under the Old Regime. However, as income increases, the gap narrows, with in-hand percentages of 61.58% (New) vs 57.54% (Old) at ₹10 crore,” Soni added.
The new tax regime offers slightly lower tax rates and a higher in-hand salary across different income levels, making it a more attractive option for higher-income individuals.
Up to ₹2.5 lakh – No tax
₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh – 5% tax
₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh – 20% tax
Above ₹10 lakh – 30% tax
The New Regime was introduced with simplified tax rates but without the benefits of exemptions, deductions, and rebates like the Old Regime.
₹0 – ₹4 lakh → No Tax
₹4 lakh – ₹8 lakh → 5%
₹8 lakh – ₹12 lakh → 10%
₹12 lakh – ₹16 lakh → 15%
₹16 lakh – ₹20 lakh → 20%
₹20 lakh – ₹24 lakh → 25%
₹24 lakh & above → 30%
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.