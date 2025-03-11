New vs old income tax regime: ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore salary — What’s your actual take-home pay?

The new tax regime in India offers higher take-home salaries and lower average tax rates compared to the old regime for incomes between 1 crore and 10 crore, making it a more appealing choice for high earners despite the absence of exemptions and deductions

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated11 Mar 2025, 02:26 PM IST
₹1 crore to ₹5 crore salary: The comparison between the new and old regimes for different salary levels shows variations in tax liability and in-hand income.

How much of your high-paying salary do you take home? A comparison of India’s new and old income tax regimes, focusing on earnings between 1 crore and 10 crore, highlights the significant differences in tax burden and net income. The data reveals a clear trend: the new regime typically offers a higher take-home pay. The comparison between the new and old regimes for different salary levels shows variations in tax liability and in-hand income.

1 crore salary: New vs old regime

“Under the new regime, for a salary of 1 crore, the total tax payable is 38,424,750, resulting in an in-hand salary of 61,575,250. In contrast, under the Old Regime, the tax payable is 42,455,478, leaving an in-hand salary of 57,544,522,” said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win.

5 crore salary: New vs old regime

“For a salary of 5 crore, the tax under the New Regime is 18,924,750, while it is slightly higher at 19,236,750 under the Old Regime. The in-hand salary remains 31,075,250 under the New Regime and 30,763,250 under the Old Regime,” said Abhishek Soni.

“At a salary of 1 crore, the average tax rate is 29.26% in the New Regime, compared to 32% in the Old Regime. As the salary increases, the average tax rate in both regimes also increases, reaching 38.42% in the New Regime and 42.46% in the Old Regime for 10 crore income,” the CEO of Tax2win added.

The percentage of in-hand income is higher in the new regime at all levels. “For instance, at 1 crore salary, the in-hand percentage is 70.74% under the New Regime, compared to 67.99% under the Old Regime. However, as income increases, the gap narrows, with in-hand percentages of 61.58% (New) vs 57.54% (Old) at 10 crore,” Soni added.

The new tax regime offers slightly lower tax rates and a higher in-hand salary across different income levels, making it a more attractive option for higher-income individuals.

 

Old Tax Regime

  • Taxpayers can avail themselves of various exemptions, deductions, and rebates, such as: Deductions under Section 80C: Up to 1.5 lakh for investments in PPF, EPF, etc.
  • Deductions for insurance premiums, home loans, etc.
  • Standard Deduction of 50,000.
  • Rebates like 80G for donations
  • HRA exemptions.

Tax slabs under the Old Regime

Up to 2.5 lakh – No tax

2.5 lakh to 5 lakh – 5% tax

5 lakh to 10 lakh – 20% tax

Above 10 lakh – 30% tax

 

New Tax Regime

The New Regime was introduced with simplified tax rates but without the benefits of exemptions, deductions, and rebates like the Old Regime.

Tax slabs under the New Regime

0 – 4 lakh → No Tax

4 lakh – 8 lakh → 5%

8 lakh – 12 lakh → 10%

12 lakh – 16 lakh → 15%

16 lakh – 20 lakh → 20%

20 lakh – 24 lakh → 25%

24 lakh & above → 30%

