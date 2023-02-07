New vs old income tax regime: Here is how to make an informed choice

However, for those earning in between ₹7 lakh and ₹5 crore, as per the numbers arrived at based on the break-even point analysis, all individuals having their annual taxable incomes above ₹15 lakh should consider continuing with the old regime, only, if their available deductions, other than standard deduction of ₹50,000 under section 16, viz. deductions available under sections 80C/80D/24(b)/house rent allowance (HRA), etc., exceeds ₹3.75 lakh in a year.