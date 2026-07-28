New vs old regime: Income tax slab rates for FY26 — know how slab-wise tax calculation works

Taxpayers should compare the new and old tax regimes before filing their ITR for FY26. Since India follows a slab-based tax system, only the portion of income falling within each tax slab is taxed at the applicable rate. Understanding this helps taxpayers estimate tax liability more accurately.

Sheetal Goel
Updated28 Jul 2026, 05:00 PM IST
New vs old regime: Know the income tax slab rates for FY26 (AI-generated image)
New vs old regime: Know the income tax slab rates for FY26 (AI-generated image)

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season underway, taxpayers need to decide whether to stay with the default new tax regime or opt for the old tax regime.

For FY 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27), the new tax regime remains the default option and has wider tax slabs, a higher standard deduction, and a rebate that makes income up to 12 lakh effectively tax-free, subject to conditions.

The old regime continues to offer several deductions and exemptions, making it beneficial for taxpayers with substantial tax-saving investments and eligible deductions.

New tax regime: Income tax slabs for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)

These income tax slab rates apply to individual taxpayers (resident or non-resident) who are below 60 years of age at any time during the financial year 2025-26.

Annual taxable incomeTax rate
Up to 4 lakhNil
4 lakh – 8 lakh5%
8 lakh – 12 lakh10%
12 lakh – 16 lakh15%
16 lakh – 20 lakh20%
20 lakh – 24 lakh25%
Above 24 lakh30%
Also Read | ITR filing deadline nears: Why 31 July matters for salaried taxpayers

Old tax regime: Income tax slabs for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)

Annual taxable incomeTax rate
Up to 2.5 lakhNil
2.5 lakh – 5 lakh5%
5 lakh – 10 lakh20%
Above 10 lakh30%

How does the income tax slab system work?

Many taxpayers mistakenly believe that if their income falls into the highest tax bracket, their entire income is taxed at that rate.

However, India follows a slab-based taxation system, where different portions of income are taxed at different rates. Only the income falling within a particular slab is taxed at that slab rate.

For example, under the new tax regime, a taxpayer earning 20 lakh does not pay 20% tax on the entire income. Instead, different portions of income are taxed at the rates applicable to each slab. Only the income between 16 lakh and 20 lakh is taxed at 20%.

Also Read | 31 July deadline is near: Can salaried taxpayers file their ITR without Form 16?

How to calculate tax on a 20 lakh salary under the new tax regime?

Assume a salaried individual has a gross annual income of 20 lakh.

  • Standard deduction available under the new regime: 75,000
  • Taxable income = 20 lakh – 75,000 = 19.25 lakh

Tax is then calculated slab by slab:

  • Income up to 4 lakh: Nil tax
  • Next 4 lakh ( 4 lakh to 8 lakh): Taxed at 5% = 20,000
  • Next 4 lakh ( 8 lakh to 12 lakh): Taxed at 10% = 40,000
  • Next 4 lakh ( 12 lakh to 16 lakh): Taxed at 15% = 60,000
  • Remaining 3.25 lakh ( 16 lakh to 19.25 lakh): Taxed at 20% = 65,000

Adding the tax payable across all the applicable slabs, the total income tax comes to 1,85,000.

After adding the 4% health and education cess of 7,400, the total tax liability works out to 1,92,400. This shows how the slab-based taxation system works. A taxpayer earning 20 lakh under the new tax regime does not pay a flat 20% tax on the entire income.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

ITRIncome Tax Return
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