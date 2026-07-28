New vs old regime: Income tax slab rates for FY26 — know how slab-wise tax calculation works

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season underway, taxpayers need to decide whether to stay with the default new tax regime or opt for the old tax regime.
For FY 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27), the new tax regime remains the default option and has wider tax slabs, a higher standard deduction, and a rebate that makes income up to ₹12 lakh effectively tax-free, subject to conditions.
The old regime continues to offer several deductions and exemptions, making it beneficial for taxpayers with substantial tax-saving investments and eligible deductions.
These income tax slab rates apply to individual taxpayers (resident or non-resident) who are below 60 years of age at any time during the financial year 2025-26.
|Annual taxable income
|Tax rate
|Up to ₹4 lakh
|Nil
|₹4 lakh – ₹8 lakh
|5%
|₹8 lakh – ₹12 lakh
|10%
|₹12 lakh – ₹16 lakh
|15%
|₹16 lakh – ₹20 lakh
|20%
|₹20 lakh – ₹24 lakh
|25%
|Above ₹24 lakh
|30%
|Annual taxable income
|Tax rate
|Up to ₹2.5 lakh
|Nil
|₹2.5 lakh – ₹5 lakh
|5%
|₹5 lakh – ₹10 lakh
|20%
|Above ₹10 lakh
|30%
Many taxpayers mistakenly believe that if their income falls into the highest tax bracket, their entire income is taxed at that rate.
However, India follows a slab-based taxation system, where different portions of income are taxed at different rates. Only the income falling within a particular slab is taxed at that slab rate.
For example, under the new tax regime, a taxpayer earning ₹20 lakh does not pay 20% tax on the entire income. Instead, different portions of income are taxed at the rates applicable to each slab. Only the income between ₹16 lakh and ₹20 lakh is taxed at 20%.
Assume a salaried individual has a gross annual income of ₹20 lakh.
Adding the tax payable across all the applicable slabs, the total income tax comes to ₹1,85,000.
After adding the 4% health and education cess of ₹7,400, the total tax liability works out to ₹1,92,400. This shows how the slab-based taxation system works. A taxpayer earning ₹20 lakh under the new tax regime does not pay a flat 20% tax on the entire income.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.