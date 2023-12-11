New vs Old tax regime? How to optimise your tax planning for FY24
The government's new tax regime offers lower rates but eliminates deductions, making it beneficial for those with limited deductions and the old regime better for those with significant deductions.
The Indian government introduced the new tax regime in 2020, offering taxpayers a choice between the old and new tax structure. This move sparked a debate amongst taxpayers about which regime is more beneficial for them. With the new financial year 2023-24 around the corner, it is essential to understand the key differences between the new and old regime and make an informed decision.