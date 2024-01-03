New Year, New Budget: Unlock financial freedom with the 50/30/20 rule
The 50-30-20 budgeting rule masquerading as a straightforward personal finance formula, is commonly employed in everyday conversations by many individuals managing their finances.
The New Year has begun and so has commenced people’s search for that particular recipe that would yield the best returns on their investments in the long run. Indeed, there are no shortcuts to investments or securing immediate gains. There is a consensus among investors regarding the need for mathematical skills to comprehend personal finance. Though this opinion cannot be denied outrightly, some understanding of financial formulae is indispensable to earning from the market.