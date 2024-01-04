New Year Shopping: 18% of respondents opt for high-end luxury purchases, reveals survey
18% of respondents plan to indulge in luxury items for Christmas and New Year's Eve shopping, while 79% choose more economical choices; 14% engage in specific financial planning activities for the New Year, while 84% do not participate.
In terms of overall household spending, there has been an increase for 58% of families, with consumption remaining the same for 35% of families. The net score remains steady at +50, the same as last month, according to the latest report on the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) by Axis My India.