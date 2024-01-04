 New Year Shopping: 18% of respondents opt for high-end luxury purchases, reveals survey | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 13:22:47
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 318.45 3.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.60 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.50 1.81%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 454.10 -0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 479.00 0.36%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  New Year Shopping: 18% of respondents opt for high-end luxury purchases, reveals survey
Back Back
MintGenie

New Year Shopping: 18% of respondents opt for high-end luxury purchases, reveals survey

MintGenie Team , Written By Deepika Chelani

18% of respondents plan to indulge in luxury items for Christmas and New Year's Eve shopping, while 79% choose more economical choices; 14% engage in specific financial planning activities for the New Year, while 84% do not participate.

18% Opt for Luxury Goods in New Year Shopping (Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash )Premium
18% Opt for Luxury Goods in New Year Shopping (Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash )

In terms of overall household spending, there has been an increase for 58% of families, with consumption remaining the same for 35% of families. The net score remains steady at +50, the same as last month, according to the latest report on the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) by Axis My India.

Spending on essentials such as personal care and household items has risen for 48% of families, with consumption remaining unchanged for 39% of families. The net score for this category stands at +34 this month.

On the other hand, spending on non-essential and discretionary products like air conditioners, cars, and refrigerators has increased for 13% of families, while consumption remains steady for 81% of families. The net score, which was +9 last month, has slightly decreased to +6 this month.

The survey highlights that the expenses related to health, including vitamins, tests, and healthy food, have seen a surge for 40% of families. Consumption remains the same for 46% of families in this category. The health score, which actually has a negative connotation (indicating that lower spending on health items is seen as more positive), has a net score value of -26 this month.

Consumption of media, including television, internet, and radio, has increased for 22% of families, with a slight decrease of 1% from last month. The net score for media consumption has increased from +2 to +3 this month.

Regarding mobility, there has been an increase for 7% of families, while 80% of families report no change in mobility. The net score for mobility, which was -5 last month, has decreased further to -6 this month.

India Consumer Sentiment Index
View Full Image
India Consumer Sentiment Index

The glimmering lights of Christmas and New Year's Eve bring forth an interesting trend in the retail world. Amongst the allure of extravagant goods, 18% of respondents plan to indulge in luxury items like high-end electronics and fashion. However, a majority of 79% opt for more economical choices as the year comes to a close. 

The beginning of the New Year often prompts people to reflect on their finances and seek out tax planning and investment reviews. In this pursuit, a dedicated 14% of respondents engage in specific financial planning activities.

On the other hand, 84% choose not to partake in these activities, indicating either a confidence in their ongoing financial strategies or a preference for a less seasonal approach to financial management, as per the report.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 01:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App