In terms of overall household spending, there has been an increase for 58% of families, with consumption remaining the same for 35% of families. The net score remains steady at +50, the same as last month, according to the latest report on the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) by Axis My India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spending on essentials such as personal care and household items has risen for 48% of families, with consumption remaining unchanged for 39% of families. The net score for this category stands at +34 this month.

On the other hand, spending on non-essential and discretionary products like air conditioners, cars, and refrigerators has increased for 13% of families, while consumption remains steady for 81% of families. The net score, which was +9 last month, has slightly decreased to +6 this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey highlights that the expenses related to health, including vitamins, tests, and healthy food, have seen a surge for 40% of families. Consumption remains the same for 46% of families in this category. The health score, which actually has a negative connotation (indicating that lower spending on health items is seen as more positive), has a net score value of -26 this month.

Consumption of media, including television, internet, and radio, has increased for 22% of families, with a slight decrease of 1% from last month. The net score for media consumption has increased from +2 to +3 this month.

Regarding mobility, there has been an increase for 7% of families, while 80% of families report no change in mobility. The net score for mobility, which was -5 last month, has decreased further to -6 this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Consumer Sentiment Index

The glimmering lights of Christmas and New Year's Eve bring forth an interesting trend in the retail world. Amongst the allure of extravagant goods, 18% of respondents plan to indulge in luxury items like high-end electronics and fashion. However, a majority of 79% opt for more economical choices as the year comes to a close.

The beginning of the New Year often prompts people to reflect on their finances and seek out tax planning and investment reviews. In this pursuit, a dedicated 14% of respondents engage in specific financial planning activities.

On the other hand, 84% choose not to partake in these activities, indicating either a confidence in their ongoing financial strategies or a preference for a less seasonal approach to financial management, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

