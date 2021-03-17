New York’s highest earners face tax increases under state proposals

Democratic legislators proposed tax packages that would each raise more than $6.5 billion of additional revenue with a variety of new and increased levies. The measures would boost total state spending above $200 billion by increasing outlays for education, transportation and healthcare as well as by adding grant programs for small businesses and tenants.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in