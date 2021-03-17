New York’s highest earners face tax increases under state proposals
- Lawmakers look to raise income tax, levy surcharge on capital gains under plans that would affect people reporting more than $1 million of income
Democrats who dominate the New York state Assembly and Senate are pushing to increase taxes on the state’s top earners beyond the level proposed earlier this year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and have introduced a new surcharge on capital gains as budget negotiations enter their final phase.
Democratic legislators proposed tax packages that would each raise more than $6.5 billion of additional revenue with a variety of new and increased levies. The measures would boost total state spending above $200 billion by increasing outlays for education, transportation and healthcare as well as by adding grant programs for small businesses and tenants.
