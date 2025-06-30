From studying in New Zealand to settling down there—an Indian student’s journey
Summary
A student from Coimbatore went to New Zealand in 2020 for a Master's programme, eventually becoming a ‘permanent resident’ of that country. This is his journey.
Siddharth Thyagaraj, an automation specialist with a company in New Zealand, is now a permanent resident of that country. Thyagaraj went to New Zealand in 2020 for a Master's degree in information technology project management.
