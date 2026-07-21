Newly married couples: 8 health insurance mistakes to avoid

Marriage brings new responsibilities, shared goals and important financial decisions. While newlyweds often prioritise buying a home, planning a holiday or building an emergency fund, health insurance is frequently overlooked.

Ignoring health insurance, however, can prove costly. A medical emergency can derail years of financial planning if adequate coverage is not in place.

Health insurance, therefore, should be an essential part of a newly married couple's financial plan. It is not just about buying a policy but about building a long-term financial safety net that protects both partners and supports future family goals.

Review your existing health insurance first Before buying a new policy, couples should evaluate the health insurance coverage they already have. Many assume their existing plans are sufficient without reviewing the details, which can lead to unpleasant surprises during a medical emergency.

Start by reviewing your individual policies, including employer-provided group health insurance, if applicable. Pay attention to the sum insured, premium, exclusions, waiting periods, claim settlement process and policy limitations.

Also Read | 10 steps for hassle-free health insurance claim

As responsibilities shift from individual to family after marriage, insurance needs also change. Depending on your health profile and financial situation, a family floater policy with a higher sum insured may be suitable. In some cases, maintaining separate individual policies may make more sense.

With these factors in mind, here are some important questions every newly married couple should consider.

8 key questions every newly married couple should ask

Planning Checklist Questions every newly married couple should ask Existing policies What coverage does each partner already have? Is the sum insured enough for future medical costs? Individual vs family floater Would a shared higher cover provide better protection than two smaller policies? Maternity planning Does the policy include maternity benefits? What is the waiting period before claiming? Newborn protection Does the plan offer newborn coverage, vaccination benefits or related healthcare support? Corporate insurance Is employer coverage enough? What happens if one partner changes jobs? OPD requirements Are doctor consultations, medicines and diagnostic tests covered? Parents’ health security Do both sets of parents have separate senior citizen health insurance? Future healthcare needs Is the coverage sufficient considering rising medical expenses?

Note: These questions are instructive in nature and intended to help couples assess their health insurance needs. Professional guidance should be sought before making any health insurance decisions.

Don't delay maternity cover Maternity planning should begin early. One common misconception is that every health insurance policy automatically covers maternity expenses. In reality, most policies impose waiting periods and maternity benefits are often available only under specific plans or optional add-ons.

Buying maternity coverage early allows couples to complete the waiting period before they plan to have children. Some plans also cover newborn care and vaccinations, depending on the policy terms.

Don't rely only on employer-provided insurance Corporate health insurance can provide valuable protection, but it should not be your only line of defence. Employer-sponsored policies often come with coverage limits, sub-limits or restrictions, and the cover ends if you change jobs.

A separate individual or family health insurance policy offers broader protection and ensures continuity regardless of employment.

Don't overlook your parents' healthcare needs As parents grow older, healthcare expenses can become a significant financial responsibility. Buying separate health insurance for parents can help ensure that their medical costs do not disrupt your family's long-term financial goals.

Also Read | Why 63% of policyholders are unable to switch from their health insurance plan

Choose adequate coverage Healthcare costs continue to rise every year. Selecting an adequate sum insured today can help protect your finances from future medical inflation and reduce the risk of large out-of-pocket expenses.