Next ITR filing in July 2027: Here's the month-wise checklist salaried taxpayers should follow starting today

Salaried taxpayers will need to file their tax returns for Tax Year 2026-27 in July 2027. The tax year runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.
While the filing deadline is still months away, keeping your documents, investments, and tax records updated from now can make ITR filing much smoother.
Here’s what salaried taxpayers should do from September 2026 onwards.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, suggested that taxpayers can follow a simple checklist from September 2026 to stay on track.
The Income Tax Act, 2025 is effective from Tax Year 2026-27 and covers income earned from 1 April 2026. It replaces the Assessment Year and Previous Year terminology with a single “Tax Year,” Sekhri explained.
She further added that for salaried taxpayers, many familiar concepts will continue, but the section numbers have changed. ITR forms will be released next year, while the ITR filing deadline remains 31 July 2027.
Sekhri suggested maintaining the following documents in one running digital folder.
She also suggested tracking foreign assets and crypto transactions. Maintaining a simple tracker and reconciling it with AIS every quarter can help identify discrepancies early. Form 16 (now Form 130) will be provided by the employer in May/June 2027.
Form 26AS is the TDS/TCS ledger, while AIS is broader and also covers reported financial transactions. Sekhri advised taxpayers to check both on a quarterly basis, as they are generally updated within 45 days of the quarter-end, and conduct a final check before filing the ITR.
Taxpayers can submit feedback against AIS entries and revise it any number of times. For a TDS mismatch, ask the deductor to correct its TDS return, as Form 26AS pulls information from that filing, she added.
Start with which regime you'll actually use - the new regime (default) allows only the ₹75,000 standard deduction and a few others; the old regime keeps a wider list, Sekhri said.
If the old regime suits you, plan for the ₹1.5 lakh deduction basket, NPS and home-loan interest, along with HRA and donation receipts. Collect documents as you go instead of waiting until March 2027, she added.
Compare the old and new tax regimes in September 2026, revisit the calculation after any bonus or variable pay, and finalise the choice in February 2027, Sekhri suggested.
However, salaried taxpayers with no business or professional income can choose either regime while filing their ITR, regardless of what was declared to the employer for TDS, she added.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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