NFO Alert: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Transportation and Logistics Fund; all you need to know
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Aditya Birla Sun Life Transportation and Logistics Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 27, 2023, and will close on November 10, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.