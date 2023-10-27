NFO Alert: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Transportation and Logistics Fund; all you need to know
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Aditya Birla Sun Life Transportation and Logistics Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 27, 2023, and will close on November 10, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.
The investment strategy of this scheme entails allocating 80-100% of its assets to equity and equity-related instruments of companies associated with the transportation and logistics sector, 0-20% to equity and equity-related instruments outside of this sector, 0-20% to debt and money market instruments, and 0-10% to units issued by REITs and InvITs.
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Instruments
Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
Minimum
Maximum
Equity and equity-related instruments# of companies following transportation and logistics theme
80%
100%
Very High
Equity and equity-related instruments# other than the transportation & logistics theme
0%
20%
Very High
Debt and Money Market Instruments
0%
20%
Low to Moderate
Units issued by REITs & InvITs
0%
10%
Very High
Mutual Fund House
Name of the Scheme
10-year returns (in %)
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
-
UTI Mutual Fund
UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund
19.52
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
-
HDFC Mutual Fund
HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund - Direct Plan
-
|Source: AMFI
The Nifty Transportation & Logistics TRI Index aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the transportation and logistics theme. The benchmark aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the transportation and logistics theme within basic industries like passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, airlines, shipping and logistics solution providers, etc. The largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on the six-month average free-float market capitalization. The index is reconstituted semi-annually. This index is suitable for the benchmarking of funds in the Transportation & Logistics theme.
