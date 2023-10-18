NFO Alert: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs FoFs; all you need to know
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 16, 2023, and will close on October 30, 2023.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 1-3 year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds, an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in units of ETFs focused on US Treasury Bonds having maturity between 1-3 years.
