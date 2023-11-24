NFO Alert: All you need to know about Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on November 24, 2023, and will close on December 08, 2023.
