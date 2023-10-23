NFO Alert: All you need to know about newly launched SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF
SBI Mutual Fund announced the launch of SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 23, 2023, and will close on October 26, 2023.
SBI Mutual Fund announced the launch of SBI NIFTY 1D Rate ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund replicating/tracking the NIFTY 1D Rate index. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.
