NFO Alert: All you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Large and Mid Cap Fund

WhiteOak Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Large & Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in both large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

The scheme opened for public subscription on December 01, 2023, and will close on December 15, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap and mid-cap stocks. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term capital appreciation

Investment in equity and equity-related instruments across large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Speaking on the new fund offer, Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said, "Since mid-2022, at WhiteOak Capital AMC, our focus has been deliberately to launch back-to-back NFOs and get the entire product range out there, especially in the major categories preferred by investors and advisors. The industry has become very meritocratic and hence it is imperative that instead of trying to push big NFO campaigns, we just put the products out there and they start building a track record and their portfolios, track record and NAVs are available for everyone to gauge our prowess. All the funds we created up until now have had a great start in terms of their early performance and we are getting huge appreciation from investors and industry participants alike. This is evident from the 3 lakh folios and 1.5 lakh SIP registrations received since inception. Large & MidCap is an excellent category for growth-oriented investors because it gets the best of both worlds, the stability of large caps akin to a marathon runner and the agility of mid-cap akin to a sprinter."

The fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through diversified investments in equity and equity-related instruments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Ramesh Mantri, CIO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, added, "Large-cap companies get about a quarter of their revenue from sources outside of India, providing balanced exposure to the Indian and global economy. On the other hand, Mid-cap stocks provide diverse exposure to a variety of sectors – both established and emerging and being under-researched, provide opportunities for growth and alpha creation in the portfolio. The factor diversified balanced portfolio of WhiteOak Capital Large & Midcap Fund is a desirable option for investors to participate in the long-term value creation of the Indian market."

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and Equity Related Instruments of Large and Mid Cap Companies of which Large Cap Companies Mid Cap Companies 70 100 Very High 35 65 35 65 Equity and Equity Related Instruments other than above 0 30 Very High Debt Securities and Money Market Instruments 0 30 Low to Medium Units issued by REITs and InvITs 0 10 Very High

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such large and mid-cap funds. Some of these include:

Name of the fund Five-year returns (in %) Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund 24.61 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities 23.22 Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund 22.29 Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund 18.77 SBI Large & Midcap Fund 18.37 DSP Equity Opportunities Fund 18.12 Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund 17.94 Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund 17.89 Edelweiss Large and Mid Cap Fund 17.70 Source: AMFI (As of December 01, 2023)

The scheme would be benchmarked at S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap TRI. The S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap is designed to track the performance of the 250 companies that are part of the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE 150 MidCap. The composition of this index is in line with the investment objective of the scheme and hence it is the most suited benchmark comparing the performance of the scheme.

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would be charged as per the following:

An Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 month from the date of allotment.

Who will manage this scheme? Ramesh Mantri, Trupti Agrawal, and Piyush Baranwal will be looking after the investments in this scheme.

The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product suits them.



