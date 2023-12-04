NFO Alert: Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis India Manufacturing Fund; all you need to know

The scheme’s portfolio will be market-cap agnostic and will be diversified both in terms of sector and market capitalisation. The Nifty India Manufacturing index aims to track the performance of stocks that represent manufacturing sectors in India. The stocks are selected from a combined universe of Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, and Nifty Small Cap 50 index. A stock's weight in the Nifty India Manufacturing index is based on its free-float market capitalisation subject to a maximum weight of each stock at 5%. The index also has a minimum weight of 20% for certain manufacturing sectors. The constituents of the index reflect the fund’s universe in the best possible way. The Trustee/AMC reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the Scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, subject to SEBI guidelines and other prevalent guidelines.

