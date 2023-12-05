NFO Alert: Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund; all you need to know
Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on December 05, 2023, and will close on December 11, 2023.
Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund, an open-ended fund of funds investing in ETFs wherein the underlying investments comprise US treasury securities across duration.
