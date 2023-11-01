NFO Alert: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund; all you need to know
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recently launched the Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund. The fund would be on offer till November 18, 2023.
Bajaj Allianz Life, a prominent player in the private life insurance industry, has unveiled its latest offering, the Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund NFO. This fund is specifically crafted to harness the potential for growth within mid-cap equities, with a primary goal of delivering capital appreciation to investors.