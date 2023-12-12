NFO Alert: Bandhan Mutual Fund launches Bandhan Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund; all you need to know
Bandhan Mutual Fund (formerly IDFC Mutual Fund) announced the launch of the Bandhan Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on December 12, 2023, and will close on December 19, 2023. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.