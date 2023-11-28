NFO Alert: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF; all you need to know
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on November 28, 2023, and will close on November 30, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and purchase within five days from the date of allotment.