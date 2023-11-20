NFO Alert: DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Banking & Financial Services Fund; all you need to know
DSP Mutual Fund announced the launch of the DSP Banking & Financial Services Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on November 20, 2023, and will close on December 04, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.