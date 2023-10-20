NFO Alert: Helios Mutual Fund launches Helios Flexicap Fund; all you need to know

Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of Helios Flexicap Fund. The scheme opens for public subscription on October 23, 2023, and will close on November 06, 2023.

Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of Helios Flexicap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opens for public subscription on October 23, 2023, and will close on November 06, 2023. The scheme re-opens on November 15, 2023.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisations. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme's investment objective will be achieved. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisations. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme's investment objective will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment. 5000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Maximum Minimum Equity & equity-related instruments^ of large cap, mid cap and small-cap companies 100 65 Very High Debt Securities & Money Market instruments (including cash & cash equivalents 35 0 Low to Medium Units issued by REITs and INVIT 10 0 Very High Units issued by REITs and INVIT 5 0 Medium to High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market? To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such flexicap funds, thus, allowing inclined To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such flexicap funds, thus, allowing inclined investors to avail of returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities in this particular index. These include:

Name of the fund Ten-year returns (in %) JM Flexi Cap Fund 17.80% Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund 17.35% Kotak Flexi Cap Fund 17.23% SBI Flexi Cap Fund 16.98% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 16.65% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 16.62% DSP Flexi Cap Fund 16.34% HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 15.22% Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund 14.74% Source: AMFI (Data as on October 20, 2023)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance? The Board adopted benchmark for comparing the performance of the scheme is NIFTY 500 TRI. This is because the composition of the index is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. It will also enable the investors to arrive at a more informed judgement on scheme performances. The Board adopted benchmark for comparing the performance of the scheme is NIFTY 500 TRI. This is because the composition of the index is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme. It will also enable the investors to arrive at a more informed judgement on scheme performances.

The benchmark of the scheme shall be updated in line with SEBI regulations, circulars, and directives, issued from time to time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme? This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as per the following: This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as per the following:

If units redeemed or switched out are up to 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within three months from the date of allotment – Nil

If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within three months from the date of allotment – 1% of the applicable NAV - If redeemed/switched out after three months from the date of allotment – Nil - If redeemed/switched out after three months from the date of allotment – Nil

Who will manage this scheme? Alok Bahl and Apurva Sharma are the designated {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Alok Bahl and Apurva Sharma are the designated fund managers of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk? The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!