NFO Alert: Helios Mutual Fund launches Helios Overnight Fund; all you need to know
Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Helios Overnight Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 19, 2023, and will close on October 23, 2023.
Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Helios Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities with relatively low-interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message