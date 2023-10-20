NFO Alert: Helios Mutual Fund launches Helios Overnight Fund; all you need to know

Helios Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Helios Overnight Fund, an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities with relatively low-interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.

The scheme opened for public subscription on October 19, 2023, and will close on October 23, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on October 26, 2023.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities with relatively low interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The primary objective of the scheme is to seek to generate returns commensurate with low risk and provide a high level of liquidity, through investments made in debt and money market securities having a maturity of one business day including TREPS (Tri-Party Repo) and Reverse Repo. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme's investment objective will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹5000 for growth option and ₹25,000 for IDCW. There is no upper limit for investment.

Subject to the provisions of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 as amended from time to time and circulars issued thereunder, the AMC reserves the right to change the minimum application amount from time to time.

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched many such funds in the past. You may view some of them in the table below.

Mutual Fund House Name of the Liquid Fund Three-year returns (in %) Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund 4.60 Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco Overnight Fund 4.55 Groww Mutual Fund Groww Overnight Fund 4.42 Invesco Mutual Fund Invesco India Overnight Fund 4.57 Bank of India Mutual Fund Bank of India Overnight Fund 4.68 Axis Mutual Fund Axis Overnight Fund 4.62 UTI Mutual Fund UTI Overnight Fund 4.58 DSP Mutual Fund DSP Overnight Fund 4.60 Source: AMFI

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked to the performance of the CRISIL Liquid Overnight Index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme?

Alok Bahl and Utsav Modi are the designated fund managers of the scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Low Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very low risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

