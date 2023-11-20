NFO Alert: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launches Kotak Healthcare Fund; all you need to know
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Kotak Healthcare Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on November 20, 2023, and will close on December 04, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on or before December 18, 2023.
