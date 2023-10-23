NFO Alert: PPFAS Mutual Fund launches Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund; all you need to know

PPFAS Mutual Fund announced the launch of Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 23, 2023, and will close on October 27, 2023.

PPFAS Mutual Fund announced the launch of Parag Parikh Arbitrage Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in arbitrage opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is an open-ended scheme investing in arbitrage opportunities. This product is suitable for investors looking to

Generate income by investing in arbitrage opportunities

"We are excited to launch our new arbitrage fund," said Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund. "This fund will provide investors with a low-risk, tax-efficient way to generate returns from the arbitrage opportunity in the Indian equity market. The Fund can be advantageous to investors in an income tax bracket which benefits from the relatively tax-advantaged status that arbitrage funds enjoy compared to non-equity-oriented funds," added Parikh.

The scheme's investment objective is to generate capital appreciation and income by predominantly investing in arbitrage opportunities in the cash and derivatives segment of the equity market, and by investing the balance in debt and money market instruments.

Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund, said, “An arbitrage fund allows investors to use equity-oriented funds in a low-risk manner. Our traditional equity products require a long-term investment horizon. An arbitrage fund can meet the needs of short to medium-term investors. A section of our investor base has been keen to have such a scheme and we are glad that this fills a gap in our product offerings." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹1000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equities & Equity derivatives (Equity Hedged exposure) 65 100 Low to Medium Debt securities & Money Market instruments including margin money deployed in derivatives transactions 0 35 Low to Medium

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such funds.

Name of the fund Ten-year returns (in %) Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund 6.79 Nippon India Arbitrage Fund 6.71 Invesco India Arbitrage Fund 6.67 ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund 6.67 Bandhan Arbitrage Fund 6.63 Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund 6.58 UTI Arbitrage Fund 6.54 SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund 6.53 HDFC Arbitrage Fund 6.32 JM Arbitrage Fund 6.00 Source: AMFI

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against NIFTY 50 Arbitrage TRI (Total Returns Index).

The composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that, it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme.

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.

The “Exit Load" would be charged as under.

- In respect to each purchase/switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 0.25% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment.

- No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajeev Thakkar, Raunak Onkar, Raj Mehta and Rukun Tarachandani will be looking into the equity aspects of the scheme.

The scheme involves "Low Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

