NFO Alert: Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant Commodities Fund; all you need to know
Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quant Commodities Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on December 08, 2023, and will close on December 22, 2023.
Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quant Commodities Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on December 08, 2023, and will close on December 22, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.