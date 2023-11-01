NFO Alert: Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant Momentum Fund; all you need to know
Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quant Momentum Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 30, 2023, and will close on November 13, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.