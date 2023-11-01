NFO Alert: Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant Momentum Fund; all you need to know
Quant Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quant Momentum Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 30, 2023, and will close on November 13, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.
The fund is designed for investors with a long-term horizon, high-risk appetite, and who are willing to participate in the fund house’s ‘momentum’ thesis which is mathematically built to identify winners continuously.
The fund is structured to benefit from opportunities arising from market randomness. In finance, momentum is the empirically observed tendency for rising asset prices or securities’ returns to rise further, and falling prices to keep falling. Momentum’s existence as a market anomaly is a puzzle that many leading financial theories find challenging to decipher. However, this presents an attractive investment opportunity that is popularly utilized on a global scale by opportunistic investors.
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Instruments
Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
Minimum
Maximum
Equity and equity-related instruments
80%
100%
Very High
Debt and money market instruments
0%
20%
Low to Medium
Foreign Equity and equity-related instruments and overseas ETFs
0%
20%
Very High
Units issued by REITs & InvITs
0%
10%
Very High
NIFTY 500 TRI represents the top 500 companies based on market capitalization from the eligible universe. The NIFTY 500 TRI represents over 95 per cent of the free float market capitalization of the stocks listed on the NSE. The index is a fair representation of the indicative universe of the portfolio of the Scheme. In view of the same, the performance of the scheme will be benchmarked with NIFTY 500 TRI. The Trustee/AMC reserves the right to change the benchmark for the evaluation of the performance of the scheme from time to time, keeping in mind the investment objective of the Scheme and the appropriateness of the benchmark, subject to SEBI guidelines and other prevalent guidelines.
The “Exit Load" would be charged as per the following:
- For redemptions/switch-outs (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: 1%
