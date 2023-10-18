NFO Alert: Quantum Mutual Fund launches Quantum Small Cap Fund; all you need to know
Quantum Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quantum Small Cap Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on October 16, 2023, and will close on October 27, 2023.
Quantum Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Quantum Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity value fund scheme that seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in small-cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the scheme will be realized. The scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns.