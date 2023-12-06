NFO Alert: Samco Mutual Fund launches Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund; all you need to know
Samco Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on December 07, 2023, and will close on December 21, 2023.
Samco Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund. The fund is built on a proprietary “TRANSFORMER" model that determines equity and debt allocation based on prevalent market trends.
