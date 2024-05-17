NFO Alert: SBI Mutual Fund launches automotive opportunities fund — all you need to know
SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund is a thematic mutual fund that aims to generate long-term capital appreciation for unit holders by investing in a portfolio of companies engaged in automotive and allied activities. The scheme opened for subscription on May 17 and will close on May 31.
