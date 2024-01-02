NFO Alert: Tata Mutual Fund launches the Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund; all you need to know
Tata Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Tata Silver ETF Fund of Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 02, 2024, and will close on January 16, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase on January 24, 2024.
