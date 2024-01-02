NFO Alert: Tata Mutual Fund launches the Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund; all you need to know
Tata Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 02, 2024, and will close on January 09, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase from January 17, 2024.
