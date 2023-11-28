NFO Alert: Union Mutual Fund launches Union Children’s Fund; all you need to know

G. Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Union AMC, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Union Children’s Fund. At a time when inflation is on the rise, it has become challenging for people to invest in their children’s future needs. In this scenario, imagine a future where each child’s dreams have no limits, where his/her potential is nurtured, and where every milestone is supported with unwavering love and financial well-being. That’s exactly what Union Children’s Fund aims for – to help you plan for your child’s bright future. This investment can be a tangible expression of your love and commitment towards your child."