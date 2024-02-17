NFO Alert: Zerodha Fund House launches Zerodha Gold ETF; all you need to know
Zerodha Fund House announced the launch of the Zerodha Gold ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 16, 2024, and will close on February 21, 2024.
Zerodha Fund House announced the launch of the Zerodha Gold ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 16, 2024, and will close on February 21, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five days from the date of allotment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message