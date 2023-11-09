NFO Review: Should you invest in the newly launched Edelweiss gold ETF? Here’s what experts say
Gold ETFs can be a fine way to put money into gold investments depending on certain factors. There is a lot at stake though there are benefits too for investors looking to benefit from differences in gold prices over a period.
The lure of the yellow metal can be unwavering. So much so that many investors ensure to make a significant allocation to gold investments. With the prices of gold constantly fluctuating and even touching a decent bottom in recent years, many investors have started investing in gold exchange-traded funds (gold ETFs).