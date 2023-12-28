NFO window for Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund set to conclude on Dec 31, 2023. Details here
The new TATA Flexi Growth Fund seeks to capitalise on stock fluctuations across market caps by investing in stocks across the small, mid, and large cap sectors.
Tata AIA Life Insurance has recently launched the Tata AIA Life Flexi Growth Fund, enabling policyholders to invest in a diverse array of companies across large, mid, and small-cap sectors, based on their attractiveness at any given moment. This new fund offering (NFO) through the Unit Linked Products window was unveiled on December 16, 2023, and will be accessible until December 31, 2023, at a net asset value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit.